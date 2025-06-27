Parents brace for post-Glasto energy surge as British Gas launches The Wash Pit

Parents are preparing for an energy spike as festivalgoers return from Glastonbury, with British Gas research revealing that 92% of parents with children aged 16–30 still feel their energy bills rise due to their kids.

On average, parents expect to wash 39 items after Glastonbury, including eight pairs of socks and five hoodies.

The study highlights how children – even when they’ve moved out – continue to impact their family homes by dropping in for long showers (61%), TV time (49%),and laundry drop-offs (31%).

To ease the load, British Gas is launching The Wash Pit, a pop-up laundrette powered by solar and charged during PeakSave hours.

Operating on 30 June at Leigh Delamere Eastbound Service Station on the M4, it’s a free service aimed at cleaning festivalwear before it hits the family home.

With 23% of parents choosing Sunday for laundry, the scheme highlights how smart timing can benefit both bills and the environment.