Anesco sells 12MW solar farm to Anesco

Asset manager Gresham House has bought a 12MW ‘battery-ready’ solar farm from renewable energy developer Anesco.

The Bumpers solar farm is being developed close to Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire.

The facility is currently under construction and is expected to begin generating power in early 2020, at which point it is forecast to produce enough electricity to supply 2,800 homes and avoid 5,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Its close proximity to the Ilmer Grid substation means the site is ready for co-located battery storage to be installed in the future.

Wayne Cranstone, Investment Director at Gresham House, said: “We continue to actively expand our ground-mounted solar and battery storage portfolio, to meet the increasing demand for reliable renewable power from energy consumers and investors looking for attractive income.

“As a battery-ready site, Bumpers has the potential to capture higher energy prices for energy during periods of low electricity demand, further increasing potential returns for our investors.”