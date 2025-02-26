What is a carbon budget?

The UK’s carbon budgets are a crucial part of its legal framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Introduced under the Climate Change Act (CCA), they set legally binding limits on emissions over five-year periods, ensuring the country stays on track towards its long-term climate targets.

Each carbon budget acts as a cap on total emissions during a specific period. The Climate Change Committee (CCC) advises the government on how much emissions should be reduced for each budget and the government then puts forward a proposal for parliamentary approval.

These budgets are set 12 years in advance through secondary legislation, allowing Parliament to scrutinise and vote on whether to approve them.

So far, six carbon budgets have been set into law, covering emissions from 2008 to 2037.

The first three were established in 2008, covering successive five-year periods from 2008 to 2022.

The fourth budget, set in 2011, runs from 2023 to 2027.

The fifth, agreed in 2016, limits emissions to 1,725 megatonnes of CO2 between 2028 and 2032, excluding aviation and shipping.

The sixth carbon budget, passed in 2021, is the first to be aligned with the UK’s net zero target. Covering the period from 2033 to 2037, it requires a 78% reduction in average annual emissions by 2035, compared to 1990 levels.

The government’s policies for achieving this target were outlined in the Net Zero Strategy and the revised Carbon Budget Delivery Plan.

The seventh carbon budget (CB7), released today has set emission limits for 2038-2042 at an 87% reduction level, equivalent to 535 megatonnes.

With each budget tightening the cap on emissions, the UK’s path to net zero will depend on strong policies, investment and enforcement to ensure these legally binding targets are met.