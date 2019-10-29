Capitalism as we know it ‘is almost inevitably going to have to change’

The current form of capitalism is “almost inevitably going to have to change”.

That’s the verdict from Adam Woodhall, spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion, who spoke to ELN during the climate group’s two-week protest at the start of October.

He said “people find it easier to see the end of civilisation than they do to see the end of capitalism” and stressed he wanted to avoid a “Mad Max world”.

Mr Woodhall told ELN “things can change very rapidly” and noted that even if this transition was uncomfortable, it is necessary to envisage a new future that takes less of a toll on the natural environment.

He said: “The current form of capitalism is almost inevitably going to have to change, it’ll either collapse because we get exceptional climate destruction or we change it.”

Speaking for the activist group, he suggested that as humanity is already so far along the curve of climate change, disruptive action is now needed to draw attention to the ecological emergency as “everything else has failed to create the level of change that is required”.

Adam Woodhall will be speaking at Energy Live EXPO 2019, alongside Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Minister of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kirsty Gogan, Co-Founder and Global Director of Energy for Humanity, Mike Hughes, Zone President of Schneider Electric and Steve Holliday, former CEO of National Grid and new President of the Energy Institute.

At the event, we will be highlighting all the great work that the UK energy sector is doing to mitigate climate change. If you are an energy end-user and would like to come for free, please register with Harry at [email protected].