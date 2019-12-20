Greencoat UK buys two Scottish wind farms in £104m deal

Greencoat UK Wind (UKW) has bought two subsidy-free wind projects in Scotland in a deal totalling £104 million.

The Windy Rig and Twentyshilling wind farms will have a capacity of 43.2MW and 37.8MW respectively and are located in Dumfries & Galloway.

Construction of the wind farms is expected to start shortly, with the acquisition scheduled to be completed in the second and third quarter of 2021.

UKW bought the wind projects from Statkraft, which will manage the construction and operational management services once operational.

Tim Ingram, Chairman of UKW said: “This transaction follows and is very similar to our recently announced Glen Kyllachy acquisition from innogy, with acquisition completion occurring upon the successful commissioning of the wind farms.

“We are delighted to partner with Statkraft on this transaction, demonstrating that UKW is the continuing partner of choice for utilities, who are well placed to retain and manage the risks associated with wind farm construction.”