ELCC 20' Speakers

Mark Taylor

Operations Manager (England), Water Plus

ELN TV

Kamile Baranauskaite
More Articles
Monday 17 February 2020

Having operated in the water industry for over 15 years, Mark has developed significant  technical experience, working initially on water networks in a leakage capacity but expanding his knowledge through pressure management and metering schemes. As the Operations Manager for England, Mark has utilised his expertise into a customer focused position, where he and his team deliver technical projects and water saving solutions for our customers. He possesses a passion and desire to reduce water consumption and provide clients with excellent service.

LinkedIn Icon

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast