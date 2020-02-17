Naomi Kelly

As Product Developer for SSE Business Energy, Naomi is responsible for developing and bringing new solutions to market, leading products from their ideation right through to post-launch management. She joined SSE last year, bringing with her experience of developing and managing products for Opus Energy and previously the EdTech sector. With a background in climate change and economic modelling of the energy sector from her postgraduate research, she has a keen interest in the industry and particularly in renewables and EVs. Following on from launching the SSE Green Gas tariff last year, Naomi is continuing to develop new products and propositions for both SMEs and larger customers, and is looking forward to introducing exciting new energy solutions in 2020.