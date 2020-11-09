Portland Scrap Metal fined £15k for illegally storing waste vehicles

Dorset-based Portland Scrap Metal has been ordered to pay more than £15,000 for illegally storing end-of-life vehicles.

Weymouth Magistrates Court fined the company £9,000 for ignoring several warnings from the Environment Agency telling it to stop the practice and clear all scrap cars from the site.

In addition, it was ordered to pay £6,352.30 in legal costs.

The court heard Portland Scrap Metal kept waste vehicles on site between 23rd September 2018 and 18th January 2019 despite its environmental permit not allowing it to store, keep or treat those vehicles.

The Environment Agency visited the site four times during that period – each time seeing end-of-life vehicles – despite multiple warnings that this was not allowed.

Firm director Stuart Male disputed the vehicles were end-of-life when they entered his site, saying he would assess them for repair and scrap them if this were not possible.

However, he accepted being in breach of the enforcement notice and the firm pleaded guilty to keeping waste motor vehicles which was not authorised by an environmental permit.

Alex Claxton from the Environment Agency said: “Ignoring the problem when you have been told repeatedly your actions are illegal is not going to make the situation better. Quite the opposite.

“Any profit you think you will generate by continuing the practice will just be taken from you and all that effort wasted.”