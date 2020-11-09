First passengers ride Virgin Hyperloop as part of milestone trial

The Virgin Hyperloop has carried its first passengers as part of milestone trial that took place yesterday in the Nevada desert, near Las Vegas.

The innovative transport technology is said to be capable of transporting people at 1,000 kilometres an hour.

Claimed to be the future of high-speed transport, it uses electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions and promises to deliver faster, cheaper and more sustainable transport.

For the first trial with passengers, the company created a two-seater vehicle that was built to demonstrate that people can in fact safely travel in a hyperloop vehicle.

Once scaled, the technology vows to deliver trips between Los Angeles and San Francisco in 43 minutes, compared to one hour and 28 minutes for a flight or a six-hour car journey.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group commented: “With today’s successful test, we have shown that this spirit of innovation will, in fact, change the way people everywhere live, work and travel in the years to come.”

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World said: “I had the true pleasure of seeing history made before my very eyes, to witness the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years come to life.

“We are one step closer to ushering in a new era of ultra-fast, sustainable movement of people and goods.”