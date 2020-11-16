Despite Coronavirus Energy Consultancies shine in new look TELCA

It has been a year like no other, 2020 has seen our world transformed. We have all gone through so much in such a short time and the energy sector has had to cope in ways it never thought possible.
With the uncertainty, we had to delay TELCA and even asked if we should hold it at all? We decided that yes, TELCA should go ahead.
It is the perfect opportunity to highlight the best businesses in the consultancy world, showcase how they have helped their customers through this crisis and to provide welcome good news.
New look
We have relaunched the awards to make them more rigorous and relevant. So our thanks to the more than 100 consultancies that entered. Each one was subject to a testing interview session of 80 questions covering all aspects of their business and work with customers.
We are delighted to reveal today the shortlist of 41 businesses which have made the cut. Congratulations to all of them and commiserations to those who did not get through. The finalists will now have to write a final 1000 word submission to the judging panel.
The winners will be announced during a live streamed awards ceremony at 1400 on December 11th so put that date in the diary.
Finally we will create the TELCA REPORT, a collation of the trends and findings from all the research we have conducted, to be released to the whole industry post the awards.
Our thanks to all our judges and the sponsors for this year’s awards. We are sorry we can’t get together in person to celebrate the achievements in this toughest of years. But we will be back next year!.
Best of luck to all our finalists listed below:
TELCA 2020 SHORTLIST
Consultancy of the Year sponsored by Pozitive Energy
Amber Energy
BIU
Brownlow Utilities
Catalyst Digital Energy
Consultus Group
DB Group
Indigo Swan
Mitie
Schneider Electric
Utility Team
Utility Trade
Most Trusted Consultancy – Large sponsored by Haven Power
Amber Energy
BIU
Brownlow Utilities
Consultus Group
Control Energy Costs
DB Group
Engie Impact
Green Team Consulting
Indigo Swan
Mitie
Schneider Electric
ZTP
Most Trusted Consultancy – SME sponsored by Opus Energy
Catalyst Digital Energy
Consultus Group
DB Group
Envirogy Power
Fidelity Energy
Indigo Swan
Intelligent Gas & Power
Open Energy Market
Renewable Partnerships
The Lighthouse Northern
Utility Aid
Utility Bidder
Net Zero Leaders sponsored by SSE Business Energy
Amber Energy
Brownlow Utilities
Businesswise Solutions
DB Group
Energise
Engie Impact
Envirogy Power
Mitie
Save Money Cut Carbon
Schneider Electric
Shields Energy
YPO
Best Customer Service – Large sponsored by The Energy Institute
Amber Energy
BIU
Consultus Group
Full Power Utilities
Monarch Partnership
Professional Energy Services
Save Money Cut Carbon
Schneider Electric
Utility Team
Utility Trade
YPO
ZTP
Best Customer Service – SME
Catalyst Digital Energy
Consultus Group
DB Group
Full Power Utilities
Indigo Swan
IU Energy
Pulse
Save Money Cut Carbon
Tritility
Utility Aid
Utility Bidder
Utility Team
The Wellbeing Award
Advantage Utilities
BIU
Carbonxgen
Control Energy Costs
Cost Advice Services
Indigo Swan
Mitie
Monarch Partnership
Pulse
Utility Aid
Utility Bidder
Utility Trade
Diversity Pioneers sponsored by Energy Live News
Advantage Utilities
Carbonxgen
Consultus Group
DB Group
Experienced Energy Solutions
Full Power Utilities
Monarch Partnership
Professional Energy Services
Shields Energy
Tritility
Utility Trade
YPO
Best Business Solution – Innovation sponsored by the FNZ Standard
Amber Energy
Catalyst Digital Energy
EIC
Energise
Renewable Partnerships
Shields Energy
Utility Team
Best Business Solution – Technology sponsored by CBN Expert
Amber Energy
Brownlow Utilities
Businesswise Solutions
Catalyst Digital Energy
Consultus Group
Save Money Cut Carbon
Shields Energy
Trident Utilities
Utility Team
Zeigo