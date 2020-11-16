Despite Coronavirus Energy Consultancies shine in new look TELCA

It has been a year like no other, 2020 has seen our world transformed. We have all gone through so much in such a short time and the energy sector has had to cope in ways it never thought possible.

With the uncertainty, we had to delay TELCA and even asked if we should hold it at all? We decided that yes, TELCA should go ahead.

It is the perfect opportunity to highlight the best businesses in the consultancy world, showcase how they have helped their customers through this crisis and to provide welcome good news.

New look

We have relaunched the awards to make them more rigorous and relevant. So our thanks to the more than 100 consultancies that entered. Each one was subject to a testing interview session of 80 questions covering all aspects of their business and work with customers.

We are delighted to reveal today the shortlist of 41 businesses which have made the cut. Congratulations to all of them and commiserations to those who did not get through. The finalists will now have to write a final 1000 word submission to the judging panel.

The winners will be announced during a live streamed awards ceremony at 1400 on December 11th so put that date in the diary.

Finally we will create the TELCA REPORT, a collation of the trends and findings from all the research we have conducted, to be released to the whole industry post the awards.

Our thanks to all our judges and the sponsors for this year’s awards. We are sorry we can’t get together in person to celebrate the achievements in this toughest of years. But we will be back next year!.

Best of luck to all our finalists listed below:

TELCA 2020 SHORTLIST

Consultancy of the Year sponsored by Pozitive Energy

Amber Energy

BIU

Brownlow Utilities

Catalyst Digital Energy

Consultus Group

DB Group

Indigo Swan

Mitie

Schneider Electric

Utility Team

Utility Trade

Most Trusted Consultancy – Large sponsored by Haven Power

Amber Energy

BIU

Brownlow Utilities

Consultus Group

Control Energy Costs

DB Group

Engie Impact

Green Team Consulting

Indigo Swan

Mitie

Schneider Electric

ZTP

Most Trusted Consultancy – SME sponsored by Opus Energy

Catalyst Digital Energy

Consultus Group

DB Group

Envirogy Power

Fidelity Energy

Indigo Swan

Intelligent Gas & Power

Open Energy Market

Renewable Partnerships

The Lighthouse Northern

Utility Aid

Utility Bidder

Net Zero Leaders sponsored by SSE Business Energy

Amber Energy

Brownlow Utilities

Businesswise Solutions

DB Group

Energise

Engie Impact

Envirogy Power

Mitie

Save Money Cut Carbon

Schneider Electric

Shields Energy

YPO

Best Customer Service – Large sponsored by The Energy Institute

Amber Energy

BIU

Consultus Group

Full Power Utilities

Monarch Partnership

Professional Energy Services

Save Money Cut Carbon

Schneider Electric

Utility Team

Utility Trade

YPO

ZTP

Best Customer Service – SME

Catalyst Digital Energy

Consultus Group

DB Group

Full Power Utilities

Indigo Swan

IU Energy

Pulse

Save Money Cut Carbon

Tritility

Utility Aid

Utility Bidder

Utility Team

The Wellbeing Award

Advantage Utilities

BIU

Carbonxgen

Control Energy Costs

Cost Advice Services

Indigo Swan

Mitie

Monarch Partnership

Pulse

Utility Aid

Utility Bidder

Utility Trade

Diversity Pioneers sponsored by Energy Live News

Advantage Utilities

Carbonxgen

Consultus Group

DB Group

Experienced Energy Solutions

Full Power Utilities

Monarch Partnership

Professional Energy Services

Shields Energy

Tritility

Utility Trade

YPO

Best Business Solution – Innovation sponsored by the FNZ Standard

Amber Energy

Catalyst Digital Energy

EIC

Energise

Renewable Partnerships

Shields Energy

Utility Team

Best Business Solution – Technology sponsored by CBN Expert

Amber Energy

Brownlow Utilities

Businesswise Solutions

Catalyst Digital Energy

Consultus Group

Save Money Cut Carbon

Shields Energy

Trident Utilities

Utility Team

Zeigo