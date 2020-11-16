New York announces $11m for fast EV chargers

New York has announced funding totalling $11 million (£8.3m) to build the state’s network of fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs).

The Direct Current Fast Charger programme aims to scale up EV infrastructure in areas where access to fast charging stations is limited and will also prioritise improving the availability of the chargers in disadvantaged communities.

It will provide up to 80% of the cost of building publicly available charging stations, with funding made available through two initial rounds.

Developers will be selected to install at least four charging stations per site, at four or more locations.

The programme requires at least 25% of the charging stations to be located within half a mile of a disadvantaged community.

The funding has been made available from the $127.7 million (£96.8m) Volkswagen settlement funds

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said: “We are continuing to reimagine New York’s future fuelled by clean, renewable energy.

“This settlement with Volkswagen will allow us to further expand electric vehicle fast charging stations across the state. This helps to advance our commitment to reduce carbon emissions and achieve significant savings in fuel cost. We encourage New Yorkers to buy electric vehicles as we establish more charging stations across the state. We want to ensure New York State continues to lead in building back better, cleaner and greener now and in the future.”