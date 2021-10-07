Korea and UNEP partner to support technology transfer to combat climate change

The Republic of Korea and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) have partnered to support technology development and transfer to combat climate change and develop resilient societies.

They have signed a host country agreement, which is expected to pave the way for the establishment of a Partnership and Liaison Office in Korea for the UN Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN).

The CTCN, which is the implementation arm of the UN Climate Change Technology Mechanism and hosted by UNEP, promotes the accelerated development and transfer of climate technologies for energy efficient, low carbon and climate-resilient development.

It uses the expertise of these organisations, as well as a global network of more than 660 civil society, finance, private sector and research institutions, to deliver technical assistance and capacity building at the request of developing countries.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said: “As we head into COP26, we know that technology and finance are critical to support commitments by countries under the Paris Agreement and to tackle the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

“We welcome and count on the strong support of the Republic of Korea to the CTCN to enhance collaboration and innovation on climate technologies and their rapid deployment. It is precisely these types of collaborations that are vital to step up urgent climate action.”