New site map to help companies identify areas for renewable energy

A new map to help businesses and communities identify the most promising places in central US to quickly develop renewable energy projects has been launched.

The Nature Conservancy’s ‘Site Renewables Right’ map, which spans 19 states, puts the latest research and data on the best places to source renewable energy.

It combines more than 100 Geographic Information System (GIS) layers of wildlife habitat and land use data, helping find areas where renewable energy development is most likely to avoid important natural areas, permitting delays and cost overruns.

It estimates at least 120,000 square miles – an area larger than Arizona – hold the potential for low conflict renewable energy citing in central US, suggesting around 1,000GW of wind capacity – nearly 10 times the current US capacity – could be supported.

Nathan Cummins, Director of Renewable Energy Programmes, The Nature Conservancy’s Great Plains Division said: “To tackle climate change, we need to transition to renewable energy and fast. Site Renewables Right finds there is huge opportunity to do this at a large-scale across the central United States, without significant impacts to habitat and wildlife.

“Like any type of development, solar and wind facilities can harm wildlife and habitat if not sited properly. Site Renewables Right provides a way for companies and communities to assess those impacts. It encourages the right conversations to avoid project delays and impacts to the very same wildlife and natural areas we are trying to protect from climate change.”