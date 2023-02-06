Graduating with honours in climate change?

There could be some university students in Wales becoming masters in climate change very soon.

That’s after Black Mountains College in Talgarth announced a new BA set to train graduates in climate change and sustainability.

Working in tandem with Cardiff Metropolitan University and the Brecon Beacons National Park to develop the course, it will be dedicated to climate action – teaching the next generation of climate protestors how to get their message heard.

There will be outdoor training, classroom learning and industry placements, with Black Mountains College claiming this is the first course in the world dedicated purely to climate action.

Forging a deep connection with nature is one of the key focusses of the degree.

Chief Executive, Ben Rawlence, said: “These young people are going to be highly valued by industry because they’re going to have that holistic world view. They’re going to understand how change happens and be schooled in theories of organisational change.”

Jodie Bond from Brecon Beacons National Park Authority added: “The nature and climate emergencies are hugely important. We can’t face these big challenges we have as a society on our own, we have to work together.”