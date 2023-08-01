Finance & Markets, Market Report

A Global Renewables Market Update Q2, 2023

Alfa Energy, along with their parent company, Edison Energy and sister company, Altenex Energy, are pleased to share their Global Renewables Market Update: Q2 2023

Tuesday 1 August 2023

The report is a comprehensive analysis of North American and European renewable energy markets, current PPA pricing developments, policy movement, and trends shaping the global renewable energy landscape.

Inside this report you will find:

  • Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Updates
  • PPA Pricing Trends and Evaluation
  • Project Availability and Emerging Markets
  • PPA Landscape Across Europe
  • European Market Spotlight

Click here to download and read the full report.

