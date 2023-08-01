A Global Renewables Market Update Q2, 2023

The report is a comprehensive analysis of North American and European renewable energy markets, current PPA pricing developments, policy movement, and trends shaping the global renewable energy landscape.
Inside this report you will find:
- Voluntary Carbon Offset Market Updates
- PPA Pricing Trends and Evaluation
- Project Availability and Emerging Markets
- PPA Landscape Across Europe
- European Market Spotlight
