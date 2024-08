A pay dispute involving approximately 300 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy wind turbine workers in Hull has concluded following a deal.

The agreement provides an 8.4% pay increase over two years.

The workers, who construct 108-metre-long wind turbine blades, voted 93% in favour of the deal, which includes a 4.5% pay rise for 2024 and a 3.9% increase for 2025.

The settlement was reached through negotiations, avoiding the need for industrial action.