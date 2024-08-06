New SSE wind farm to power 60k homes

Construction has begun on SSE’s new wind farm project at Aberarder in the Scottish Highlands.

Located in Strathnairn near Inverness, the 50MW project will consist of 12 turbines, supplied and installed by Vestas.

SSE made the final investment decision in May, committing around £100 million to the project, which is expected to be completed by late 2026.

Once operational, the wind farm will generate enough energy to power nearly 60,000 homes each year and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 30,000 tonnes in its first year.

The Aberarder Wind Farm secured a 15-year low carbon power generation contract in the UK’s fifth Contract for Difference Allocation round in September 2023.

The site is located on a plateau, 700 metres above sea level, next to the existing 94MW Dunmaglass Wind Farm.

Heather Donald, Director of Onshore Renewables Development & Construction, said: “This project will play its part in supporting Scotland and the UK’s net zero targets, producing homegrown clean power and helping secure a greener future.”