SSE to put £70 million into repower hydro power station

SSE Renewables has announced a £70 million investment to repower Lochay Hydro Power Station in Perthshire, extending its operational life by at least 40 years.

The refurbishment will modernise the 45MW plant with efficient turbine technology, boosting renewable energy generation without increasing water usage.

Originally commissioned in 1958, Lochay Power Station generates around 170GWh of clean energy annually, playing a crucial role in Scotland’s renewable energy landscape.

By replacing all main generation components with modern, efficient technology, the project will enhance hydro power output while maintaining the existing civil infrastructure.

Robert Bryce, Director of Hydro at SSE Renewables, said: “The announcement of a £70 million refurbishment programme for Lochay Power Station further cements hydro’s vital role in the path to achieving UK and Scottish net zero carbon emissions targets, whilst supporting the wider industry supply chain.

“As with many of our hydro stations, Lochay has been a key part of the energy landscape for generations and this latest chapter will ensure it remains so for decades to come.”

Construction will begin in April 2025, supporting up to 80 jobs at peak, with completion expected by 2028 to coincide with the station’s 70th anniversary.