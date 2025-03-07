Vital energi signs green deal with TFL

Vital Energi has entered into a five-year framework agreement with Transport for London (TfL) to help decarbonise the capital’s vast property portfolio of more than 3,000 sites.

The partnership, secured through the Greater London Authority’s Re:fit framework, aims to reduce TfL’s carbon footprint and drive London toward its goal of net zero by 2030.

Work is already underway on several projects including a tram depot in Croydon, which is installing LED lighting, with additional energy solutions planned to phase out fossil fuel dependence.

Another initiative will see gas boilers replaced by heat pumps at TFL buildings like Palestra House, Oxford Circus House and Victoria House.

Palestra House will also receive upgraded heating, cooling and controls, alongside the replacement of 9,000 light fittings with LEDs.

Image: Vital Energi

In addition to reducing emissions, Vital Energi focuses on delivering social value initiatives in collaboration with TfL. This includes educational talks at primary and secondary schools, delivered in partnership with London Transport Museum, to foster climate awareness among young people.

Recognising the growing demand for green skills, it is recruiting local apprentices who will rotate through various roles, including direct involvement with TfL’s decarbonisation projects.

This hands-on experience ensures that they develop the expertise required to implement clean energy solutions effectively.

All the work will be done so as to minimise disruption, so essential transport services continue. Partially funded by Salix-administered Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme grants, this joint endeavour underscores the capital’s commitment to a cleaner, more efficient future for all Londoners.