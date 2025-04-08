Centrica hydrogen projects shortlisted for funding

Centrica has welcomed the government’s announcement that two of its hydrogen initiatives have been shortlisted as part of Hydrogen Allocation Round 2 (HAR2), marking a significant step forward in the UK’s decarbonisation journey.

Among the shortlisted schemes is the Singleton Birch Green Hydrogen project, which involves Centrica constructing and operating a 7.5MW electrolytic hydrogen facility next to Singleton Birch’s site in Melton Ross.

The second project sees Centrica collaborate with a leading developer on another hydrogen production initiative, reaffirming its commitment to low-carbon energy.

Both projects aim to accelerate the production of clean hydrogen for industrial use, particularly in sectors traditionally difficult to decarbonise, such as heavy industry and manufacturing.

Chris O’Shea, Centrica Group CEO, said:

“There is no silver bullet to decarbonise the energy system. It will take every technology we have at our disposal to achieve Net Zero. Hydrogen can play a crucial role in tackling emissions from sectors that other clean energy sources can’t easily reach. “These projects will provide vital use cases for how we can power the UK when the sun doesn’t shine, and the wind doesn’t blow. We welcome the government’s commitment to moving forward on these important initiatives.”

Hydrogen Allocation Round 2 is a competitive funding programme by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, designed to fast-track hydrogen deployment and help meet the UK’s Net Zero ambitions.