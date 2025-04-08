‘They’re everywhere’: rats overun Somerset nuclear plant

Workers constructing the Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor in Somerset have raised serious concerns about a growing rat infestation on the site.

The Unite and GMB trade unions have reportedly warned EDF, the French energy giant overseeing the project, that urgent action is needed to tackle the vermin problem.

Workers have described the rats as “everywhere,” with fears growing over the potential health risks posed to the workforce.

A source on site told the Observer: “They’re all over. You see them just sat there, looking at you. It is worse near the canteens, where I guess it started. But they are everywhere now.”

A second source confirmed that the unions had flagged the issue to EDF, calling the situation “quite grim.” The source added, “The more men working on the site, the more rubbish on the site – and the canteens are not clean either. It has just become worse over time.”

A spokesperson for Hinkley Point C addressed the rat issue, stating: “As is common across all large construction sites, there will be occasions when the presence of vermin is noted. A specialist company has carried out a survey and measures are in place to address the issue. We are committed to working alongside our trade union partners to provide the best environment for all of our workers.”

The Hinkley Point C project is already facing significant delays, it was due to start generating two years ago! There have been escalating costs, with the nuclear plant running years behind schedule and billions of pounds over budget.

The plant, once completed, is expected to provide power to 6 million British homes, contributing to around 7% of the UK’s electricity needs.

EDF is under increasing pressure to deliver the plant by the early 2030s, as financial pressures continue to mount.