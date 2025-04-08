Sheffield water pipes get a £148k upgrade

Yorkshire Water has launched the first phase of a major infrastructure upgrade in Sheffield, starting a project to renew 43km (25miles) of water mains across the city over the next two years.

Yorkshire Water will initially replace 388 metres of ageing pipework in the Helmton Drive and Cobnar Avenue (S8) area.

This £148,000 scheme is the first in a series of 18 mains renewal projects planned across the city.

The work aims to improve the reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and prevent future pipe bursts.

Shaun Chapman, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “This is the beginning of our largest network investment for over 20 years to upgrade our infrastructure and deliver the service our customers rightly expect. Replacing water mains in Sheffield will help reduce the likelihood of future bursts or loss of supply.”

The Sheffield upgrades form part of Yorkshire Water’s wider £406 million commitment to replace over 1,000km of water mains across the region, included within its record £8.3 billion environmental investment programme.

This includes £1.5 billion to tackle storm overflows, £360 million to prevent nutrient pollution and nearly £100 million to improve drinking water quality.

Residents will be kept informed as the project advances, with the overall goal of delivering a more resilient, efficient and environmentally-friendly water supply network for Sheffield.