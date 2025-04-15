UK customer award for service excellence and saving businesses water and energy, for national business water retailer Water Plus

The UK Customer Satisfaction Awards recognise the best organisations and individuals who have implemented successful customer service strategies to deliver excellence in customer service.

It’s the second UK Customer Satisfaction Award for Water Plus – and makes 21 awards received by the business water retailer for its teams actions and water saving services and solutions in just 16 months.

The Be Wise On Water awareness and engagement approach, by Water Plus, has led to organisations large and small looking closer at their water – with water efficiency and energy savings being seen across a range of sectors, lowering business and public sector running costs.

Jason Scagell, Chief Executive of Water Plus, said: “It’s great our teams’ efforts, continually pushing forward developments for customers to enhance the services we provide, have been recognised.

“This award is also due to our approach as a trusted business water partner, with a strong track record of results. This has included finding 37% and higher water-savings, on estimated annual water use – through efficiencies for customers and helping deliver hundreds of thousands of pounds in reduced running costs for businesses in the last year.”

Jo Causon, Chief Executive of the Institute of Customer Service, said: “In winning the Sustainable Customer Service Award, Water Plus has once again shown how its sustainability initiatives, including delivering substantial water savings across various sectors, have positively impacted the customer experience. They showed how customer insight combined with fresh-thinking can deliver positive outcomes for the business, the customer and the environment.

“This was a new award in the last two years – and it reflects the fact that sustainability is increasingly important to business success. It should encompass environmental impact; corporate governance; fair treatment of employees, suppliers and customers; and proactive community engagement.”

The company’s water-saving initiatives and services have helped hundreds of sites in England and Scotland – including national public sector organisations, schools, hospitals and businesses in sectors such as food and drink, sports and fitness – achieve substantial water savings and reduce their environmental footprint.

In fact, water efficiency technology delivered through Water Plus, in the last year, identified a staggering saving of 9 million litres of estimated water use, across 12 months, for customers – which would see a reduction of 3.3 tonnes of CO2 emissions.**

That’d fill a whopping 36.3 million cups of tea, holding 250ml of tea each – and the efficiency technology’s reducing energy use too.

Plus, water saving results for customers are helping to push forward progress for the UK and businesses striving towards Net Zero and other sustainability goals.

In other progress with its customer approach, businesses and public sector sites are also moving back to Water Plus in increased numbers, recognising the service enhancements and improvements it’s making – the business water retailer said.

It’s seen more than 340 sites that had already signed on with Water Plus, in the first two months of 2025, to optimise their water use – who are seeing savings on their running costs too.

Water Plus is the largest water retailer for businesses in the UK providing a comprehensive range of services for more than 700,000 customer supply points across England and Scotland. These include billing and customer service, account management, meter reading, leak detection, additional water tracking and analysis technology and water saving site reviews and water efficiency device installation.

It has a programme that provides National Qualifications in Customer Service for customer teams and Team Leaders, in its drive to be the number one water retailer of choice for customers, suppliers and employees.

The company is highlighting water efficiency and water pipe maintenance messages through the months of the year, to help organisations of all sizes – under their #BeWiseOnWater awareness campaign, including on its business social media channels.

Increasing water efficiencies and cutting out areas of water waste can help reduce the impacts of increases in wholesaler water prices, which many businesses are facing and came in from 1st April 2025.

More tips and actions businesses can take to reduce running costs – and details on services Water Plus can provide – at: water-plus.co.uk/better-ways-with-water.

More information about changes in wholesaler charges, from water companies, that were introduced from 1st April 2025 can be found here – and it’s covered in this 2025 podcast for Energy Live News readers – and organisations engaged with future Net Zero sister content.