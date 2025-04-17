M&S switches to paper packaging and slashes plastic use across men’s range

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced it has removed plastic use and switching to paper packaging across its men’s essentials range.

That means all of M&S’ men’s socks, woven pyjama sets and almost 40% of underwear lines are now available in FSC-approved paper packaging with paper hooks, which can be recycled at home.

The retailer plans to roll out the recyclable packaging more widely to additional products in the men’s essential range, removing an additional 3.5 million units of plastic.

It follows a successful trial of using paper packaging with paper hooks for men’s and women’s accessories, including hats, gloves and scarves in 2023 – removing more than four million units of plastic.

The retailer’s commitment to reducing plastic packaging is a key part of its Plan A roadmap to net zero by 2040.

Katharine Beacham, Head of Sustainability in Clothing & Home at M&S said: “We know we have a responsibility to do the right thing when it comes to our packaging by reducing unnecessary plastic.

“This one small change to our men’s essentials range will make a huge difference by removing over five million units of plastic from our supply chain. It also gives our customers the confidence to make more sustainable choices more easily when they shop with us and trust that the M&S quality products they love are made, sourced and packaged with care.”