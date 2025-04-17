Rolls-Royce and Avacon test grid stability via battery storage and PV 

Rolls-Royce and Avacon have joined forces to test the contribution of battery storage and PV systems on grid stability in northern Germany.

The field test aims to show how energy communities, solar systems and battery storage can be “intelligently linked” to contribute to an efficient energy supply and help stabilise the energy system.

Local households store electricity they generate from solar panels in home storage units and surplus energy is also fed into the central large-scale battery storage system.

The interaction between the homes and large-scale battery systems is controlled by intelligent algorithms.

Rolls-Royce suggests this should balance out the volatility of power generation from solar systems as well as aim to increase the local self consumption rate to up to 100% at times.

Lukas Köhler of Rolls-Royce Power Systems said: “We are delighted to be working with Avacon again. The intelligent linking of our mtu battery storage system with PV systems and home storage systems, which is to be tested in the project, makes an important contribution to both the energy transition and grid stabilisation.

“Battery solutions are among our strategic business areas and ensure energy security worldwide.”