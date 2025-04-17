Greenlink: New UK-Ireland electricity interconnector up and running

Electricity is now being transported via a new interconnector linking the UK and Ireland.

The 504MW Greenlink interconnector, which consists of two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cables and associated converter stations, connects at substations on National Grid’s and EirGrid’s networks.

It is expected to help boost the UK and Ireland’s energy security and resilience as well as their capability to harness the potential of clean power by sharing surplus generation.

National Grid installed a new gas-insulated switchgear bay inside its existing air-insulated substation – a hybrid solution that accommodated Greenlink’s connection in a cost and space-efficient way.

The connection apparatus is mostly free of sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) due to the use of an alternative, greener insulating and switching gas, in line with National Grid’s ambition to reduce SF6 emissions from its network by 50% by 2030.

John Twomey, Director of customer connections at National Grid, said: “As demands on our electricity grids evolve, interconnectors provide immense value by strengthening security of electricity supplies and improving our collective ability to exploit the renewable power produced across borders.

“Connecting Greenlink to our network ensures we can contribute to – and benefit from – that boost in capacity and resilience as we continue to upgrade our wider network to support Britain’s ambitious clean energy targets.”

The interconnector is owned by Greenlink and operated by EirGrid.