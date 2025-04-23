Business leaders back rapid transition to renewable energy

A new global poll of business executives from 15 countries shows a clear tipping point in attitudes toward renewable energy, with overwhelming support for a rapid transition away from fossil fuels.

The poll, reveals that 97% of mid-market and large company leaders back a shift away from coal and other fossil fuels, with nearly 78% advocating for a renewables-based electricity system by 2035 or sooner.

Business leaders see renewable energy as a crucial path to economic growth, energy security and long-term competitiveness.

Key findings include that half of business leaders (52%) plan to relocate their operations to markets with better access to renewable power and 75% view renewables as key to stronger energy security.

Economic growth and job creation are also tied to renewables, with 77% linking renewables to growth and 75% viewing them as critical for job creation.

Additionally, 87% of executives want governments to prioritise renewables and phase out coal-fired electricity within the next decade.

Around 40% of businesses plan to transition away from coal in their operations by 2030, with 27% aiming for 2035.

The poll also shows that two-thirds of executives (67%) want the phase-out of coal to be supported by renewables, grids and storage, without investing in new gas infrastructure.

As national climate plans are finalised, the poll sends a strong message to governments: businesses believe transitioning to renewables is essential for their future success.

The survey was conducted by Savanta and commissioned by E3G, Beyond Fossil Fuels and We Mean Business Coalition,