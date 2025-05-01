First Minister responds to end of oil refining at Grangemouth

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney has called the end of oil refining at the Grangemouth plant a “very sad day for Grangemouth and for the country more generally,” following confirmation from Petroineos that refining operations have ceased.

The closure marks the end of a century-long chapter in Scottish industry and raises uncertainty for the future of the site and its workforce.

Just yesterday the union Unite said Labour had sold out Grangemouth workers, as it joined criticism of the government’s net zero strategy.

Swinney paid tribute to the professionalism of workers throughout the process and he also acknowledged the deep concern the news will cause across the local community.

Image: Euan Cherry

We have said all along that this decision was premature, fundamentally short-sighted and detrimental to the transition to net zero. At the very least, they need to act to secure the site’s future.” John Swinney, First Minister

To support affected workers, the Scottish Government has provided up to £450,000 for a skills initiative delivered by Forth Valley College, aimed at retraining staff for emerging roles in the green economy.

This includes opportunities tied to Project Willow, a proposal focused on transitioning the Grangemouth cluster toward net zero operations.

In addition, the Scottish Government has pledged £25 million to establish a Grangemouth Just Transition Fund.

The fund is designed to support long-term industrial and energy projects that could secure 800 direct jobs and many more across supply chains.

While the refinery’s closure ends an era, ministers emphasised the site’s potential to remain a key hub for Scotland’s low-carbon future.

The government says it remains focused on repurposing the assets at Grangemouth and ensuring that the skilled workforce can transition into new roles that support sustainable growth.