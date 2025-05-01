Greenland’s sustainable rare Earth minerals deal

GreenMet has announced a strategic partnership with Tanbreez to strengthen critical mineral supply chains for North America and Europe.

The Tanbreez Project, located in southern Greenland and owned by Critical Metals Corp, holds one of the largest untapped heavy rare earths (HREE) deposits outside China.

This partnership aims to secure a sustainable and responsible source of rare earth elements (REEs), vital for clean energy technologies and reducing reliance on environmentally damaging extraction methods.

With over 27% HREE content, Tanbreez is uniquely positioned to support industries such as renewable energy, electric vehicles and defence.

Its projected $3.04 billion net present value (NPV) underscores its economic potential. The project’s deep-water fjord access and proximity to infrastructure ensure efficient transportation, while its low-radiation profile and stable mining licence through 2050 make it a reliable long-term source of materials.

The collaboration enhances Greenland’s role as a key global supplier of critical minerals, supporting local job creation and infrastructure development.