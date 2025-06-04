Login
Podcast: British Gas on Flex Advantage: Smarter energy strategies for UK businesses

Lydia Edwards explains how British Gas’ Flex Advantage gives businesses control, flexibility and zero carbon energy as standard
04/06/2025 9:00 AM
We sat down with Lydia Edwards, Propositions Developer from British Gas, where we explored how one of the UK’s largest business energy suppliers is helping organisations take greater control of their energy strategies. Lydia broke down the key features of Flex Advantage – a flexible supply contract designed for businesses using over 1GWh annually – and explained how it empowers customers to manage commodity risk in a volatile market.

Tune in to hear more about how Flex Advantage can support smarter energy decisions and what’s next in British Gas’ journey towards a greener, fairer energy future.

Find out more about Flex Advantage.

