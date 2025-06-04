York breathes easy as air pollution targets met

York has hit a major environmental milestone – for the first time, air pollution levels across the entire city are within national legal limits, according to new council data released ahead of Clean Air Day on 19 June.

Figures from City of York Council show that in 2024, every air quality monitoring location met health-based objectives, a feat previously only achieved during Covid lockdowns.

Notably, nitrogen dioxide levels around pollution hotspots such as Gillygate and Bootham dropped by 27% compared to 2023.

The success follows sustained efforts to cut transport emissions. These include the rollout of electric buses, conversion of council fleets, low-emission taxi schemes, anti-idling campaigns and improved EV infrastructure.

“This is brilliant news – what a fantastic achievement to help us celebrate Clean Air Day,” said Cllr Jenny Kent, Executive Member for Environment and Climate Emergency. “Cleaner air is improving the health and wellbeing of everyone in York.”

The public can also access a free pollution alert service to help vulnerable groups minimise exposure during high pollution days.

Air pollution is a major public health risk, linked to heart disease, strokes, diabetes and premature death. It causes up to 43,000 deaths annually in the UK.

York’s long-term goal is to go beyond national targets and align with stricter World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Mick Forbes from First Bus North & West Yorkshire credited the city’s success in part to the launch of a zero-emissions fleet in 2023.

“These results show what can be achieved with joint investment and commitment,” he said.