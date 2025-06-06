Climate change turning soil into breeding ground for superbugs

Climate change is fuelling the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in soils, posing a growing threat to global public health, a new international study has found.

Researchers, including a team from Durham University, say warming temperatures are accelerating the spread and development of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs) in soil microbes.

These genes make bacteria less responsive to antibiotics, raising the risk of untreatable infections.

The research shows that as the planet heats up, conditions are becoming more favourable for resistant and potentially dangerous bacteria to survive, evolve and spread — especially in colder regions, where rising temperatures now allow bacteria to thrive for longer.

Professor David W. Graham, co-author from Durham, said: “Most people do not realise that most of the pathogens that cause infectious disease in humans actually originate from the environment. Therefore, increasing resistance in soils will almost certainly translate into increased levels of untreatable infections.”

The study used field data, DNA sequencing and lab tests to show higher temperatures drive more resistance traits.

Machine learning models suggest ARG levels in soil could rise by up to 23% by 2100 if high-emission scenarios continue.

The findings confirm warnings made in the UN’s 2023 Bracing for Superbugs report, which predicted climate would worsen antibiotic resistance.