Manchester study offers fairer route to net zero for Global South

A new study led by The University of Manchester has proposed a more equitable way to support developing countries in their transition to net zero — ensuring sustainability goals are met without deepening regional inequalities.

Published in Nature Communications, the research introduces a framework that uses artificial intelligence and digital twin simulators to identify low-carbon infrastructure plans. These plans aim not only to reduce emissions but also to balance access to essential services such as electricity, water, and food production.

First author Adil Ashraf, a PhD researcher at Manchester, said: “The proposed approach helps decision-makers assess the equity implications of multisector infrastructure interventions and make choices that address disparities in electricity and water services while balancing different sectoral benefits.”

Using Ghana as a case study, the research demonstrates that achieving a just energy transition requires more than investment in renewables. It also demands socially informed planning to ensure infrastructure development benefits all communities, not just carbon reduction targets.

Prof Julien Harou, Chair of Water Engineering at Manchester and the study’s corresponding author, added: “Equity is central to sustainable development and an important element of the energy transition. This design framework enables countries to identify strategic interconnected infrastructure investments that account for regional equity alongside other objectives.”

By prioritising fairness, the study aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals and offers a tool for governments to manage the complex trade-offs of decarbonisation without leaving communities behind.