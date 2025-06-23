Women supporting women to get into engineering

To mark International Women in Engineering Day, new survey findings from the Women’s Engineering Society (WES) and EngineeringUK shine a spotlight on the growing support networks helping women thrive in engineering.

Most women surveyed said they’re part of a professional body or external network and nearly half are actively mentoring.

“I speak to them about following their passions and not letting anything hold them back,” said one respondent.

Another called it vital to “have a global-to-local network of women engineers who will support each other.”

What’s clear is the drive to bring more girls into the sector is as strong as ever.

Female engineers want more visibility for women in tech, more teacher support, and earlier engagement in schools. “The sooner you start the conversation the better,” said one WES member. “Early years engagement with this is so important.”

Susan Robson, Interim CEO of WES, said: “Support networks and visible role models are vital not only for retaining and progressing women in engineering, but for inspiring the next generation.”

Progress is happening — but slowly. Women now hold 16.9% of engineering roles, up from around 10% in 2010.

It’s moving in the right direction, but we need to build commitment and momentum to make a bigger difference faster.” Dr Hilary Leevers, Chief Executive of EngineeringUK

Now 40 organisations have joined a new gender pathways project to push change further. The message on INWED? Together, women are making engineering better — and making sure others follow.

Don’t miss our Net Hero Podcast this week with Jo Butlin discussing the very issue of more female representation in the energy sector and wider.