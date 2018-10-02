Sustainable swimming kit takes the plunge

An open-water swimwear brand produces its trunks, costumes and clothing out of recycled materials.

Selkie Swim Co uses rubbish such as the plastic packaging and bottles that often end up littering the marine environment to create its designs – its founders realised discarded waste was ruining lakes, rivers and beaches and decided to avoid using environmentally unfriendly products.

The brand’s range is made from sustainable fabric ‘Econyl’, a 100% regenerated polyamide fibre made from discarded consumer materials – these products are packaged in recycled cardboard boxes.

By the end of 2019, the firm plans to to launch recycled wet suits, which it says are harder to break down and re-purpose.