EXPO 18' Speaker

Jack Davies

By Freddie Rand
Tuesday 9 October 2018

Jack is the Operations Manager for I&C Energy Services responsible for the operational management of the DSR portfolio.  This role requires the delivery of processes and solutions for customers, management of supply chain partners and  operational responsibility for strategic customer relations.

