Ofgem tenders Hornsea Project One transmission link

Ofgem is opening a tender for owning transmission links to the 1.2GW Hornsea Project One wind farm being built off the coast of Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

The power link to what is expected to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm is one of three to be tendered in the latest round – the others are for the connections to the 588MW Beatrice wind farm off the Scottish coast and to the 714MW East Anglia One project.

The tenders, which will open at the end of October, make up the sixth round of offers – so far, a total of £2 billion worth of transmission assets have been sold to connect 4.6GW of capacity to the mainland, saving consumers around £700 million across the first three rounds alone.

Jonathan Brearley, Executive Director for Systems and Networks at Ofgem, said: “Tendering ownership of links to offshore wind farms has already proven to be a successful way of connecting cleaner electricity generation to the networks at a lower cost for consumers.

“It is also a boost for competition as it attracts new players into the energy market. Over the next decade we plan to open up high-value onshore grid upgrades to competition so that we continue to drive down network costs for consumers.”