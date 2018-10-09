Bruce is in charge of the end to end customer sales process for ScottishPower’s DSR Department. Utilising his engineering background he takes customers through every stage of the process from initial discussion and assessment to technical evaluation, solution design to agreeing terms and handing over to the operational team.
Bruce Young
Bruce is in charge of the end to end customer sales process for ScottishPower’s DSR Department. Utilising his engineering background he takes customers through every stage of the process from […]