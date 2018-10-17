New Heat Network Industry Council launched

A new council aimed at supporting government in achieving a sustainable heat industry in the UK has been launched.

The Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) said the government’s invitation to create the Heat Network Industry Council – made up of 13 industry experts – “demonstrates its awareness and willingness” to tap into the sector’s experience and expertise to meet market growth and decarbonisation objectives.

The members include Siemens (Chair), ADE, BU-UK, EDF Energy, ENGIE, E.ON, Pinnacle Power, Ramboll, SSE, Switch2, Vattenfall, Veolia and Vital Energi.

They will identify measures the government can take to help create jobs and investment, cut costs and carbon, create more “liveable”, smarter cities and drive excellence in customer service and standards.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry welcomed the news, adding: “Ten years on from the Climate Change Act, the first ever Green GB Week is a time to build on our successes and explain the huge opportunities for business and young people of a cleaner economy.

“I’m delighted to see how many more businesses and organisations such as the Association for Decentralised Energy are seizing this multi-billion-pound opportunity to energise their communities to tackle the very serious threat of climate change.”

The Council expects to formally present its offer to government next year.

Ms Perry is the headline speaker at Energy Live Expo on 31st October in London. To book your place (free if you’re an end user), you can e-mail [email protected].