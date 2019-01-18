CNG Ltd

www.cngltd.co.uk

At CNG we believe that energy isn’t enough; people want power too. That’s why our brand is focussed on powering up our customers, partners, and community. That’s why we live by seven “crazy” ideas; like taking away the pain, and being bigger than profit.

And it’s thanks to this ethos that we’ve grown considerably over the last 25 years, and are now proud to be the largest independent shipper of gas in the UK, as well as one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies. So when you think about it, maybe our seven ideas aren’t that crazy after all.

But we’re not stopping here. We’re not happy unless we’re learning, growing, and improving; and this year is no different. We’ve got some big plans in the pipeline to do even more for our customers, work even closer with our partners, and continue to do the right thing for our local community and beyond; and we’d love for you to come on this journey with us.