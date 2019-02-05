Green cabs to be revved up with 346 charging points

More than 300 charging points are to be installed for ultra-low emission taxis across the country.

The government has awarded more than £6 million to 17 local authorities for almost 300 rapid chargers and 46 fast charge points.

Winners include Bristol City Council, Leicester City Council, Sheffield City Council and Transport for Greater Manchester.

More than 800 ultra-low emission black cabs and 3,000 ultra-low emission private hire vehicles are to benefit from the new infrastructure.

Automotive Minister Richard Harrington said: “The UK has led the world in cutting emissions while maintaining growth in our economy.

“These new charge points for greener taxis will help accelerate a cleaner environment for people across the UK. This will also point the way for a better, healthier future for us all as part of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy which builds on the government’s long-standing partnership with the UK automotive sector.”

The project is part of the government’s Clean Air Strategy, which aims to ensure all new cars and vans are effectively zero emission by 2040.

Additional Information

The full list of winners are as follows: