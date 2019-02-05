Could the Nike Air Max 720 do a 180 on plastic waste?

The footwear giant seems to think so – it says the sole of the new trainer contains more than 75% manufacturing waste.

As it is the highest Air Max sole ever created, it uses a large amount of material, so its sustainable credentials are important.

The sole will be used on a number of shoes and Nike says it is produced with the brand’s aim of delivering a more sustainable future for athletes by both reducing the firm’s environmental footprint and improving performance.

Adidas has announced plans to more than double the amount of shoes it is making from recycled plastic waste in 2019.