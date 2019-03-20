AMP Clean Energy and Eden Sustainable launch subsidy-free solar partnership

AMP Clean Energy and Eden Sustainable have launched a new partnership to develop and finance solar projects without subsidies.

They say they can fully fund a solar solar installation on suitable sites, delivering substantial savings on electricity bills to the customer.

The organisations already have a 30MW pipeline in place, representing around a £10 million investment and have announced a series of initial deals.

These include the installation of a 190kW solar array supplying electricity to a fast-moving consumer goods business, 200kW across a multi-academy trust and a suite of existing installations totalling 240kW to supply power to an electrical wholesaler.

The firms are now looking for other partners to join them, inlcuding solar installers, property managers and equipment manufacturers.

Richard Burrell, CEO of AMP Clean Energy, said: “We are very excited to be entering the post-subsidy solar industry with Eden Sustainable, an experienced and credible player in this market.

“As a developer and investor of low carbon projects, expanding into the solar market is a natural progression which provides a wider breadth to our renewables portfolio.”