Bean Beanland

Bean has an Honours Degree in Physics from Imperial College, is an Associate of the Royal College of Science and is the Chairman of the Ground Source Heat Pump Association.

He has over 10-years’ direct experience in energy and carbon mitigation and in conceptual technology selection, procurement and the installation of mechanical services and renewable technologies.

Over this time, Bean has personally overseen the specification and delivery of over 70 ground-source systems (35 coupled to boreholes and ranging between 20kW and 250kW in capacity) many of which supply heat and potable hot water to Listed and period buildings.

Bean is a highly active participant in the industry supporting the development of heat pump technology, installer training and standards and government policy.