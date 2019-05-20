Bean Beanland

Bean has an Honours Degree in Physics from Imperial College, is an Associate of the Royal College of Science and is the Chairman of the Ground Source Heat Pump Association.
He has over 10-years’ direct experience in energy and carbon mitigation and in conceptual technology selection, procurement and the installation of mechanical services and renewable technologies.
Over this time, Bean has personally overseen the specification and delivery of over 70 ground-source systems (35 coupled to boreholes and ranging between 20kW and 250kW in capacity) many of which supply heat and potable hot water to Listed and period buildings.
Bean is a highly active participant in the industry supporting the development of heat pump technology, installer training and standards and government policy.
- Member : Ground-source Heat Pump Association including Chairman of Council and member of the Policy Development Committee and shallow ground-source standard working group.
- Member : MCS Working Group WG6 on Heat Pump Design Standards & Compliance and member of the MCS Stakeholder Advisory Group
- Member : OFGEM Industry Forum on the Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme
- Member : DBEIS Industry Advisory Group on the Renewable Heat Industry and DBEIS Off-Grid Industry Council
- Member : BRE SAP Industry Forum
- Contributor : CIBSE CP2 Surface Water Source Heat Pumps Code of Practice for the UK