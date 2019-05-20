New compliance scheme aims to raise standards in DSR market

A new voluntary compliance scheme that aims to raise standards in the demand side response (DSR) market has been launched.

Called Flex Assure, it seeks to ensure greater transparency and give businesses confidence in the services being offered to them and build trust in the rapidly evolving market.

It will help businesses to compare the difference services offered by aggregators, i.e. the companies that enable them to access power flexibility markets.

The code of conduct, which sets common standards across the industry, is open to all DSR aggregators and energy suppliers offering DSR services.

According to the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE), a sixth of the UK’s peak electricity requirement – or 9.8GW – could be provided by businesses being flexible in their energy demand, which could save consumers around £600 million by 2020 and £2.3 billion by 2035.

John Bryant, Director of Business Development at the ADE said: “Businesses have the opportunity to benefit from the energy system’s zero carbon transformation, securing new revenue while helping to deliver our low carbon ambitions.

“Flex Assure, going live so soon after the Committee on Climate Change’s Net Zero report, will be an important tool for setting industry-wide standards, supporting businesses as they increase their participation in the demand side response market and accommodating more renewable energy to meet our decarbonisation targets at least cost.

“The aggregators who are participating in Flex Assure are highlighting to their customers that they are committed to meeting the high standards set by the scheme.”