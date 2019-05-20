Paul Farrell has been a key member of the Commercial Department at IMServ for 13+ years during which time he has amassed a wealth of professional and industry experience. Paul is considered to be an expert in the energy sector with a particular focus on delivering energy saving technologies and services to Partner Channel customers. He has developed an innovative range of bespoke commercial and contractual models. These enable a wide range of energy consultancy partners, and their customers, to benefit from IMServ’s trusted and proven energy data technologies.