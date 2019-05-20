GridDuck is a low-cost energy management system with wireless hardware, an online dashboard and an API.

We offer consumption monitoring and analysis, remote control and automation.

We are currently monitoring and automating the behaviour of assets such as drinks fridges, water heaters, electric radiators, air conditioning units, electric vehicle chargers, computers and walk-in cold rooms.

Certified for cybersecurity, the system enables data sharing with different organisations. The consumption of a coffee machine can for example be shared with the café manager, an energy consultant and head office.

At The Energy Solutions Show GridDuck is launching a free 30-day trial kit https://gridduck.com/trial-kit

www.gridduck.com