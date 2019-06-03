Kevin McDonald

After 10 years in Financial Services, Kevin started his career in low carbon energy with Salix Finance setting up ring fenced funding to support energy efficiency programmes and carbon reduction in the public estate. A move to GDF Suez (now Engie) to work on developing and expanding the District Energy scheme on the Olympic Park followed before joining EDF Energy in May 2014 after completing a postgraduate MSc in Integrated Environmental Management. Joining Blue Lab, EDF Energy’s growth and innovation accelerator, as a Proof of Concept (POC) leader, Kevin was responsible for deploying the first Demand Side Response (DSR) scheme for Frequency Response (FFR) to business customers.

Kevin now manages the partnership relationships for EDF Energy’s PowerShift flexibility platform helping organisations identify and monetise their flexibility.