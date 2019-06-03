TESS 2019: What’s the future of third party costs?

What’s the future of third party costs (TPCs)?

TPCs make up the largest proportion of the average UK electricity bill, which is a shock to many businesses.

What’s more, the costs are constantly changing and in increasingly complex ways.

Lewis Scott, Forecasting and Analysis Manager at Haven Power will offer some answers at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) this Wednesday, 5th June, at the Millennium Point in Birmingham.

He will provide insights into the short, medium and long term prospects for TPCs, an area of vital concern affecting every business.

Mr Scott and his team’s focus is to understand and forecast energy demand, generation and TPCs as well as providing trading analysis.

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here.