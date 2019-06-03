Wendel Hortop

Wendel, Commercial Analyst at Open Energi, specialises in the building of business cases for flexible assets within the changing UK energy system. He has pushed the development of increasingly complex revenue modelling and encouraged battery developers to take the possibilities of energy trading into account when building investment cases, especially with changes to Triads on the horizon. Previously Wendel has worked in data analyst roles at Ofgem and consultancy DNV GL, giving him a wide experience of the UK energy industry and how data has a key part to play in the energy transition.